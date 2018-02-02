Can you imagine being woken up from a deep slumber by a gunshot? Well, sure that’s a common sound in the seedier parts of the city. But what if that bullet ended up in your skull?





That’s the kind of frightening awakening an innocent woman experienced when she was inside her own bedroom in the city’s West Side neighborhood.

WGN reported on the woman, who remained unidentified, as she called 911 to be immediately taken to a hospital. The report stated that just before midnight, in the middle of sleeping, a stray bullet pierced through her bedroom and hit her in the head.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of West Washington. The woman stated she did manage to be awakened by the sound of the shot, but that immediately after she felt a pain, it all came together.

According to police, she was taken to the hospital and is said to be in good condition. The shooter has not been found, investigators are trying to see who else in the area might have been shot. No one is in custody.

This is adding another victim to last week’s violent shootings. This weekend alone, two men were killed and at least 17 other people, including a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

One of the fatal shootings happened Saturday morning in the South Side Morgan Park neighborhood. Jamon Harris, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m. The other death happened early Saturday when a man was killed and another was wounded in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to The Chicago Tribune