Thursday evening running through Friday night, a Winter Storm Watch has been scheduled to go into effect for most of the metro area issued by the National Weather Service.





According to a NBC5 report, the potential snowstorm will likely start late Thursday and continue into Friday night, acculumating between 5 and 10 inches.

Counties in Illinois that will be affected by the Winter Storm Watch are Lake, DuPage, Cook, Will, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall as well as Grundy county, along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The heavy snow will make driving conditions difficult during Friday’s morning commute, according to the news outlet.

Though the snow will wane off by Friday night, the winter weather won’t be done just yet. According to NBC5, Saturday morning will start overcast and chilly before light snow develops late in the afternoon – continuing through late evening between 2 and 3 inches of accumulation.

Midday Sunday, light snow will taper off and by the end of the weekend – parts of Chicago area could see a total of more than a foot of snow on the ground over the week, including 1-3 inches of accumulation from the snowfall late Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, any county under the Winter Storm Watch could see between 5 to 10 inches of snow between Thursday and Friday night – plus any extra accumulation over the weekend as the snow fluctuates with the system moving in the area.

