Menu
Police_Line_Crime_Scene_2498847226 Read this Next

2-year-old found dead and nearly decapitated, and police have a man in custody
Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that victims of terrorist attacks cannot seize Iranian antiquities currently on loan to a museum in Chicago to help satisfy a $71.5 million dollar judgment against Iran.


According to CNN, the 8-0 ruling led by Justin Sonia Sotomeyer is a loss for citizens of the United States who were either wounded or a close relative to those injured in an attack when Hamas carried out three suicide bombings in a pedestrian mall in Jerusalem, in September 1997.

RELATED: Supreme Court rules that Trump Travel Ban can be enforced

In US federal court, the petitioners sued Iran – alleging it was responsible for the bombing as it provided material support to Hamas. The court entered a judgment in their favor in the amount of $71.5 million.

The petitions attempted to seize assets as Iran didn’t pay the judgment. Assets that are located in the U.S. – including a collection of approximately 30,000 clay tablets known as the Persepolis Collection, loaned to the University of Chicago in 1937.

The victims under a provision of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act backed seizing the aforementioned assets.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Kennedy just dropped a major hint about his rumored retirement

But Sotomayor wrote that the law, which grants foreign states immunity from suits in the United States with some exceptions, “does not provide a freestanding basis for parties” to “attach and execute” against the property of a foreign state.

As she presumably dealt with the case in her previous job as solicitor general during the Obama administration, Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the case.

To get a sneak peek at the Persepolis Section at Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of Ed Saiedi.

Supreme Court: Iranian artifacts can’t be seized for terrorism victims AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement