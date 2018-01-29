Menu
If you were dining out in Little Italy or just getting out of class at the University of Illinois-Chicago last Thursday and noticed a larger than usual police presence, this is your answer.


A suspicious package report led to a SWAT investigation that shut down streets between Loomis and Laflin, including the restaurant- and bar-lined corridor of Taylor Street, according to NBC Chicago.

A man near the intersection of Taylor and Loomis said he received an unexpected and suspicious package from his neighbor. A bomb squad arrived as well as dozens of officers to investigate the scene.

Someone had also barricaded himself in a building, refusing to exit after police requests. A suspect was eventually taken into police custody.

Some of the area business include popular sports bar Hawkeye’s, classic Italian restaurant Francesca’s, cocktail bar Cetta’s and numerous other restaurants.

A witness to the evening posted a video on Youtube.

No explosives were found at the scene and police did not reveal much information about the male suspect in custody.

Taylor Street in Little Italy was shut down last week when a suspicious package was investigated by SWAT Screenshot @NBCChicago Twitter
