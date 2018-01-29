Menu
Fire station welcomes abandoned baby girl
On Thursday just minutes before school started, a south suburban substitute teacher was carjacked at gunpoint.

According to a WGN report, the carjacking happened by Hillcrest High School around 7:50 a.m. near 174th St. and Pulaski Rd. just feet from the building in the same lot where students park.


RELATED: Shelter employee steals dog, claiming he was held at gunpoint

According to the news outlet, the teacher had just parked her car – being one the of the first to arrive at the school.

Police said the carjacker was standing near the building and approached her. The news outlet reported she gave the carjacker here keys and fled.

RELATED: Illinois attorney general candidate robbed at gunpoint in Albany Park

WGN reported the 2000 blue two-door Chevy stolen had an Illinois license plate number 695-5175.

The news outlet reported that no one is in custody.

To learn more about how to stay alert as well as protect yourself from getting carjacked, watch the below video – courtesy of ABC News.

Substitute Teacher in South Suburb carjacked at gunpoint YouTube
Rare Studio

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

