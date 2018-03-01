If you’re a registered voted that’s always wanted to work behind the scenes on election day, now’s your chance.

The Chicago Board of Elections is looking to fill positions of Election Coordinator and Judges of Election ahead of the March 20th primary.





There are around 10,000 positions that need to be filled according to Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez. The Board is also interested in candidates who are bilingual, particularly in the languages of Spanish, Polish, Hindi, and Chinese.

All workers are required to be available on March 20th from 5 AM to 7 PM.

Election Coordinators must complete two training sessions and pass a test in order to qualify. They will be in charge of trouble-shooting equipment, voting day administration, and other tasks. The compensation is $350.

Election Judges are in charge of opening polling places and tallying votes. There is a three-hour training session and compensation is $190 with the possibility to earn more for doing extra tasks.

There are certain restrictions to the positions regarding age, relationships with potential candidates, and criminal records. The full job descriptions and requirements, as well as information about payment, can be found on the BOE website for Election Coordinators here and Election Judges here.

Those looking to apply can go to https://www.chipollworker.com/.