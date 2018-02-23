As “Black Panther” dominates the box office with its groundbreaking tale, critics have come out of the woodwork to find issues where there are none – and that is why we have Twitter.





According to the Atlanta Black Star Naperville’s Hollywood Palms Cinema in Illinois did a clap back via social media at critics who responded to one of its promotions for the film with a “series of annoying comments” reminding the theater that Wakanda is not a real place.

Wakanda if you don’t know is the fictional African nation in the movie, Black Panther.

And cue the theater’s clap back “apology” for any confusion…

“Hollywood Palms apologizes for the error,” the theater wrote. “We didn’t wish to give the false impression that Wakanda, a country with bulletproof suits that fit in small containers, flying cars and gender equality, is a real place. ”

They also (hilariously) noted:

“We would also like to take this opportunity to apologize to any Sokovian refugees (The Avengers), citizens of Kamar-Taj (Doctor Strange) or visitors from far-off Asgard (Thor) who may have been offended.”

According to the Atlanta Black Star, internet trolls are alleged to be attempting to defame the film’s influence by spreading fake news of racially-motivated attacks against white moviegoers at the film’s premiere.

As of Monday, “Black Panther” has made $40.2 million in ticket sales.

Watch the trailer for Black Panther below – courtesy of FilmSelect Trailer.