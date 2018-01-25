Menu
Slick road conditions led to over 100 car crashes across the Chicagoland area late Tuesday and early Wednesday
One of the most luxurious hotels in the U.S. is right here in Chicago, in TripAdvisor’s opinion.

According to a abc7 report, The Langham Chicago, was named the Top Luxury Hotel in the country based on last year’s collected customer reviews, TripAdvisor said.


Located at 330 N.Wabash, the River North hotel was also voted the 9th Top Overall Hotel as well as the 25th Best Service Hotel in the country, according to the news outlet.

According to TripAdvisor, Travelers’ Choice hotel winners hold the following traits: remarkable quality, service as well as value.

To view the complete list of award winners, click here.

To take a tour of the hotel, scroll on below – courtesy of the Luxury Travel Expert.

Rare Studio

