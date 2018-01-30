On Saturday, a Cook County judge denied bail for two men who, according to prosecutors, tried to rob two undercover Chicago police officers during a drug buy on the South Side in the Greshman neighborhood.





According to the Chicago Tribune, 24-year-old Deshawn T. Sharp, and 22-year-old Joshua R. Houston each face multiple charges including attempted murder, attempted armed robbery as well as the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to the news outlet, prosecutors accused both men of taking part in robbing two officers at gunpoint during an undercover drug buy on Thursday afternoon on South Sangamon Street.

The news outlet reports that the attempted robbery set off an exchange of gunfire between officers and the gunmen but no one was hurt, according to authorities. Accused of firing on the police, Sharp, and the getaway driver who sped away from the scene after the shots were fired, Houston, both appeared during a bail hearing on Saturday.

According to the Tribune, prosecutors said the officers had set up a deal to purchase 63 grams of cocaine from Brandon Jackson, 26, who they first met up with near 83rd and Carpenter streets. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Coelho told the court that as the officers waited for Jackson, the seller, to exit a home at that address – an officer assisting the undercover officer noticed a grey Nissan arrive at the scene with Sharp and another man, 20-year-old Antoine Jones, inside.

Coelho then said Sharp and Jones exited the Nissan and entered the home where the seller had gone. According to the news outlet, Jackson then came out from the home, got into the officers’ covert car-

which was equipped with audio and video surveillance equipment. The three then drove to the Sangamon address where the transaction was scheduled to take place. According to prosecutors, after one of the officers handed cash to Jackson, the Nissan pulled up to the scene with Sharp and Jones approaching with handguns and announcing a robbery. Coelho continued saying Jones aimed his weapon at the driver while Sharp pointed his at the officer in the passenger seat.

Prosecutors said the assisting officer – believing the two undercover officers were about to be shot – then drew her weapon and fired a shot at Jones, according to the Tribune. Jones then struck the assisting officer’s vehicle by firing several shots. Authorities said Jones and Sharp then ran back to the Nissan, and Houston sped away, proceeding to lose control of the vehicle and crashed. Coelho said all three men were arrested and police recovered two 9 mm handguns inside the Nissan.

Since December 2015, according to state corrections records, Sharp has been on parole from the Danville Correctional Center for a felony possession of a handgun by a gang member conviction, the news outlet reports.

The Tribune reports Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Sharp and Houston held without bail.

Both men according to the news outlet are to return to court next week. Jones was denied bail on Friday, facing identical charges to Sharp and Houston. Jackson faces 14 Felony counts of manufacturing/delivery of narcotics and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.