On Friday, authorities released a video of a passenger on a Chicago train setting the car on fire while being arrested last month.





According to a Fox News report, the altercation happened on a Red Line train on Jan. 18 in Rogers Park.

In the video – the man identified by police as David M. Ferguson – can be seen seated on the train holding his hands before arguing with an officer who walks through the train’s open doors, according to the news outlet.

After the 28-year-old allegedly splashed paint thinner on another passenger, himself and several other seats – authorities had been called to the station.

Ferguson then approaches the officer and the two begin to fight before two additional police officers join the altercation, according to Fox News.

The 28-year-old then lights a book bag on fire and the end of the subway erupts in flames as officers escort Ferguson off the train, according to the news outlet.

In the video, the train can be seen filling with black smoke as the fire roars on.

According to court records, Ferguson was promptly arrested and charged with aggravated arson, according to the news outlet.

Thankfully, no passengers were injured but a CTA employee was taken to a hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The news outlet reported that the fire caused $10,000 in damages to the train car.

