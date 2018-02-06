Vehicle theft continues to be a threat in Chicago. Carjackings tripled between 2014 and 2017 and there seems to be no end in sight to the rising crime.





But on Friday night, three would-be carjackers chose the wrong vehicle to try to steal.

It was a car that belong to a Texas Marshal from Dallas who also used to be in a Chicago police officer in the exact neighborhood the attempted crime took place in.

Ricky Fobbs was visiting Chicago from Dallas with his wife Sherry Randle. They parked outside the Double Tree hotel where they were staying and were about to head inside to check in.

That’s when a man jumped into their car.

“My reaction was I gotta stop him,” Fobbs told CBS 2 Chicago. “I chased down the car, snatched the passenger and jumped in the car.”

The driver in the car didn’t get very far and eventually crashed into an iron fence.

“When he reached once for his pocket. I grabbed his hand and and did a wrist-lock on his hand,” said Fobbs. “A lot of grappling, take-down moves to keep him from squirming and from resisting.”

Video footage taken on a cell phone by a neighbor in the area shows Fobbs subduing the suspect, who is 15-years-old.

The suspect is in custody and there have been no reports of any injuries.

This isn’t even the first time something like this has happened. Last December, two men tried to steal a car from an off-duty police officer in Bronzeville.