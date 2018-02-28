Menu
In a new report by WalletHub, Chicago is one of the hardest working cities in the country.

According to abc7, the personal finance website compared the 116 largest cities across several metrics.


It included average workweek hours, employment rate, average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs as well as average leisure time.

Chicago ranks No. 4 in average workweek hours, No. 45 in average commute time, No. 40 in share of workers with multiple jobs, No. 48 in annual volunteer hours per resident, and No. 60 in average leisure time spent per day according to WalletHub.

If you visitors coming in from out of town or haven’t seen the best of what Chicago has to offer, scroll onto the video below, courtesy of BookingHunterTV.

WalletHub says Chicago is one of the hardest working cities in U.S. AP Photo/G-Jun Yam
