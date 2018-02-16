After allegedly gunning down an off-duty police officer in Chicago, a suspected cop-killer received a shockingly warm welcome in prison.

RELATED: An unrepentant, smiling cop-killer’s promise to kill “more motherf***ers” shocked a courtroom





A video released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office shows suspect Shomari Legghette being escorted into a holding cell after leaving his first court hearing when a group of inmates begins to clap their hands as he walks past. The footage shows Legghette entering the hallway surrounded by armed guards and being followed out by police officers while the inmates walk around their crowded cell. Jail officials are, justifiably, upset with the incident, calling for it to be used during Legghette’s prosecution, reported the NY Post.

“We are forwarding the video of this horrific and despicable behavior to the state’s attorney’s office with a request that this behavior be considered in the sentencing of the identified offenders,” said Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Sheriff Tom Dart, to the Chicago Tribune.

Jail officials also intend to relocate all of the inmates who applauded Legghette to institutions outside of the county “so the jail can operate as it is intended,” reported the Post.

According to the Post, Legghette had left his court appearance where he faces charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly shot and killed Commander Paul Bauer, 53, an off-duty veteran officer on Tuesday. Cmdr. Bauer was helping officers chase down Legghette as he fled after being approached for an interview during a drug mission. The pair grappled with one another, and according to a witness, seven shots were fired. Bauer was hit six times.

RELATED: Teen’s courthouse fight with a police officer takes a horrible turn when a single gunshot is fired

Bauer’s childhood friend Steve Matteo spoke fondly of him to the Chicago Tribune.

“He didn’t have to answer that call. But that was his nature,” Matteo said. “He wanted things to be better. He wanted to make a difference. He still did (the job) because he cared about people and he cared about the city.”

His sister Jane Schuliet echoed the sentiment, saying, “He was just constantly, no matter what, figuring out a way to make things better for people. The world lost a little bit of goodness when he died.”