Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been quiet for awhile in his fight against sanctuary cities, cities that have promised to protect the rights of immigrants.





But now he is threatening to subpoena 23 different cities (including Chicago) for failing “to provide documents to show whether local law enforcement officers are sharing information with federal immigration authorities” according to USA Today.

“I continue to urge all jurisdictions under review to reconsider policies that place the safety of their communities and their residents at risk,” Sessions wrote in a statement. “Protecting criminal aliens from federal immigration authorities defies common sense and undermines the rule of law.”

Sanctuary cities find common ground in the belief that “immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and that the U.S. Constitution prohibits Washington from forcing them to assist.”

It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that this comes days after the government was reopened after a three-day shutdown, of which President Trump repeatedly blamed on Democrats protecting the rights of illegal immigrants over the interest of the US Military.

Considering that the DoJ is going after Chicago, Cook County, and the entire state of Illinois, it may have something to do with recent blasts against Trump from both US Senators recently.

Sen. Durbin led the charge against Trump for him calling Haiti, El Salvador, and various African nations for the slur heard ’round the world.

Despite Trump’s blame of the Democrats not caring about the military, Sen. Duckworth, who previously served for the military and lost both her legs in combat, called him out for being a “five-deferment draft dodger.”

After the announcement from the Department of Justice, Mayor Emanuel skipped a planned meeting of mayors at the White House.

“The city of Chicago, which was the only city back in the Civil War that did not participate in the Fugitive Slave Act, it was the first welcoming city in the United States,” Emanuel said at the meeting of the Conference of Mayors. “And the city of Chicago will not turn its back on people who believe for their children America still is a place of promise.”

Illinois has previously joined other states and filed a suit against the White House, which Emanuel referenced as well.

“Like we’ve done in our lawsuit against the Trump Justice Department for attempting to use a federal public safety grant to blackmail cities like Chicago, we will continue to stand up for Chicago’s residents and our principles.”

Should the Department of Justice have it’s way, Chicago will be denied grant money and funding that has been used in the past to police equipment and vehicles, radios, tasers, and other public safety initiatives.

Back in November, US District Court Judge William Orrick said that the president cannot create new conditions on Congress-approved spending.