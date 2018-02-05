Menu
Chicago Read this Next

Three people were fatally shot within ten minutes of each other on last week in Chicago
Advertisement

On January 9th, 2014, police arrived to the Lombard home of husband and wife Zeljko and Anka Miscevic. The two were wrestling on the front lawn after Anka stabbed Zeljko. The husband eventually died from his wounds.


Anka would later be found mentally unfit to stand trial, according to the Chicago Tribune. She had previously been hospitalized multiple times for mental health issues. She had also been prescribed psychotropic medications at the time of the murder.

RELATED: Alarming details of domestic violence involving Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiancé emerge

In May 2015, she was found not guilty of the murder by reason of insanity. She was ordered to be “involuntarily committed for a period not to exceed 60 years, which is the maximum prison sentence she could have received had she been found guilty of murdering Zeljko Miscevic.”

Although she was found not guilty, a recent ruling in a federal appeals court says she is not entitled to her late husband’s pension benefits. This is due to what are called “slayer statutes” that prevent anyone who kills their spouse from profiting from their deaths, whether they are found guilty or not.

Even if she wasn’t fully aware of what she was doing, Anka still “intentionally” and “unjustifiably” caused her husband’s death.

After the May 2015 trial, Anka was remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services. She was assigned to the Elgin Mental Health Center but at first there was no room for her to stay.

She continued to receive mental health treatment while held in a DuPage County jail. Some of the delusions she suffered from involved the FBI and CIA.

RELATED: A Dallas man has been executed after doing the unthinkable to his daughters and forcing their mother to listen on the phone

A police interview with Anka “indicated she loved Zeljko Miscevic, but believed he was trying to kill her and her family,” according to court records.

At the time, she thought she and her then 13-year-old son were in danger. However, the son is eligible to receive those benefits until he turns 21.

Woman who murdered her husband in 2014 denied his pension benefits DuPage County sheriff's department
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement