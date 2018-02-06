Early Saturday in Wrigleyville, a man pushed a woman into an alley, demanded money and attempted to sexually assault her.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police are searching for the man.





At around 1:10 a.m. the 26-year-old was walking east on Cornelia Avenue from Sheffield Avenue when the man grabbed her from behind and pushed her into an alley between Wilton and Fremont avenues the police said in a community alert, according to the news outlet.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the man asked the woman if she had any money and she handed over $20. The police then say the man pushed the woman against a garbage can, then removing some of her clothing. The woman then allegedly pulled her clothes pack on and he pulled her onto a porch of a garden apartment on the 3500 block of West Wilton, attempting to sexually assault her.

Police said the man ran away when people who live in the apartment came home, according to the news outlet. The man has been described as black, about 23 to 29 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches with a medium brown complexion and possibly thin mustache.

The man was wearing a red jacket with a white stripe with a possible white star and baggy jeans, according to the Tribune.

The news outlet reports that anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Tipsoft.com.

