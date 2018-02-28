Menu
Making business great again, Houston ranks as one of the top cities in America for entrepreneurs
Two chases reportedly kept authorities busy on Tuesday in north Houston and in Splendora, but the situations didn’t end the same way:

In one chase, police said they tried to pull over a speeding car near Parker Road in north Houston at around 11:30 p.m.

When the driver evaded, however, he led them on an out-of-control chase, which ultimately ended in a fiery crash.

He reportedly hit a side rail, and the car then burst into flames, sending the vehicle airborne into Halls Bayou.

The driver reportedly died in the crash.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day in Splendora, a man said he became targeted by three men after they allegedly watched him withdraw money from a bank.

When the man stopped at a gas station, he said the suspects tried to take the money from his car.

But the Splendorian refused to become a victim and didn’t give up, chasing the men until authorities could set up a roadblock where both vehicles came to a stop.

They then arrested the suspects, but not all of the money is recovered at this time; the men reportedly tossed it out the window during the chase.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Legal this year, families say they are still concerned with access to medical marijuana

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

