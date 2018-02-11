A teen drunk driver crashed into their home last spring and reportedly walked away virtually punishment-free, according to one Pearland family’s claims.

When 19-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez slammed into their garage, the family said the structure became just one casualty, along with a custom Ferrari.

“We were asleep. We hear a big bang,” Miranda Hutchins said in an interview with KHOU. “So, I came out, and there’s a truck sticking out of the garage.”

Rodriguez allegedly fled, only later to be arrested by a cop who lived in the neighborhood.

But it turned out to be his punishment which reportedly wrecked the Hutchins family: the teen received probation, recently sending the family a $500 check.

The Hutchins claim damages from the incident totaled $73,000, not including the “diminished value loss” of $60,000 for the Ferrari 458 Italia.

“It’s almost insulting, you know?” Hutchins said further. “He was essentially given community service, his license was not suspended, no ignition interlock. Nothing.”

