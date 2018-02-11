Menu
A truck rear-ended a tow truck last night with deadly results
A teen drunk driver crashed into their home last spring and reportedly walked away virtually punishment-free, according to one Pearland family’s claims.

When 19-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez slammed into their garage, the family said the structure became just one casualty, along with a custom Ferrari.

“We were asleep. We hear a big bang,” Miranda Hutchins said in an interview with KHOU. “So, I came out, and there’s a truck sticking out of the garage.”

Rodriguez allegedly fled, only later to be arrested by a cop who lived in the neighborhood.

But it turned out to be his punishment which reportedly wrecked the Hutchins family: the teen received probation, recently sending the family a $500 check.

The Hutchins claim damages from the incident totaled $73,000, not including the “diminished value loss” of $60,000 for the Ferrari 458 Italia.

“It’s almost insulting, you know?” Hutchins said further. “He was essentially given community service, his license was not suspended, no ignition interlock. Nothing.”

Call an Uber, Houston.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
