A 51-year-old mechanic in Galveston is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck by an angry customer in a tire shop Monday afternoon.





The victim, Charles Schatlowitz, was stabbed at about 3 p.m. at the A&A Tire Shop in the 5700 block of Stewart Road. The altercation apparently started when the customer wanted to use an air hose.

The suspect, who was able to flee the scene, is described as black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He had a shaved head and was wearing a dark shirt.

Schatlowitz, meanwhile, was rushed into surgery.

“My dad’s a good man. He’s a mechanic. He helps people as much as he can,” Schatlowitz’s daughter, Sharla Schatlowitz, told Click2Houston.com. “For somebody to sit there and do that to him, that’s evil.”

Any person who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS (8477).