Menu
Students protest for gun control Read this Next

A Texas district warns students this will happen if they protest gun violence during school hours
Advertisement

A 51-year-old mechanic in Galveston is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck by an angry customer in a tire shop Monday afternoon.


The victim, Charles Schatlowitz, was stabbed at about 3 p.m. at the A&A Tire Shop in the 5700 block of Stewart Road. The altercation apparently started when the customer wanted to use an air hose.

RELATED: Galveston community holds vigil to honor ‘Little Jacob,’ whose true name remains unknown

The suspect, who was able to flee the scene, is described as black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He had a shaved head and was wearing a dark shirt.

Schatlowitz, meanwhile, was rushed into surgery.

“My dad’s a good man. He’s a mechanic. He helps people as much as he can,” Schatlowitz’s daughter, Sharla Schatlowitz, told Click2Houston.com. “For somebody to sit there and do that to him, that’s evil.”

RELATED: No charges to be filed in fatal Galveston Seawall accident

Any person who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS (8477).

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement