Her boyfriend said he found Danielle Chaney shot in the head late Friday afternoon at her apartment off 8000 W. Tidwell Road in northwest Houston.





After he reportedly discovered the 20-year-old her bedroom, the boyfriend brought her outside in an effort to save her before paramedics arrived.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., reports show the injured female received a transport to a local hospital, where she later died.

Now, her mother Betty Harris said she is looking for answers:

“I’ve cried so much in the last couple of days,” Harris said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “I mean, I’ve never cried this much in my life. I’ve never felt this kind of hurt ever. I can’t even explain how this pain hurts so bad. This is my baby. She was so full of life. Everybody loved her. She was just so full of life with so much love in her. She wanted to be everything. She loved fashion. She loved makeup. She was very artistic.”

A recent graduate of Hastings High School in Alief, Harris said Chaney enrolled in classes at Texas Southern University.

As authorities await the results of an autopsy, they are looking for clues; anyone with information is encouraged to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Chaney will reportedly be buried in her home state of New Jersey. May she RIP.