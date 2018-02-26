Apparently, tow-truck drivers take cash, credit, possibly checks, but not meth.

At least a driver in Splendora didn’t, reportedly calling the cops when a customer tried to pay his way with drugs.

According to a post on Facebook, the incident went down in Montgomery County.

A Facebook post from authorities on the incident read as follows:

“Sergeant Teller, along with Patton Village Police Officer Offord, were advised by several local wreckers concerning an incident. The incident involved the driver of a passenger car who had attempted to pay the wrecker driver with several grams of Meth. Once the wrecker driver realized there were narcotics in the vehicle, said driver immediately contacted the Splendora Police Department. Thanks to Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable for your assistance with your K-9 .520 grams of Meth was recovered on the scene. This, once again, shows how Montgomery County Law Enforcement works as a team. Dylan was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a First Degree Felony. Amazing job to everyone involved!”

