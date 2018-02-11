Menu
The incident reportedly occurred overnight in a home on Moreau Street near Aldine Westfield Road in northeast Houston.

Police said they received a dispatch call to the residence, where they found a woman shot to death, allegedly by her husband.

While many details are currently unclear, police said they are looking in to what led to the shooting.

According to the Houston Police Department, two young children stayed inside the home at the time.

The minors walked away from the incident unharmed; however, police reportedly arrested the husband at another location.

This is a developing story.

