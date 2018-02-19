Menu
Police called to an apartment complex in the southwest part of the city overnight found one man dead of a gunshot wound.

HPD was dispatched to the 9000 block of Forum Park Drive around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning where they discovered the unresponsive male.

According to police, “multiple people” were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but none were forthcoming with details. Several were taken to the downtown headquarters for further questioning.

This is a developing story.

