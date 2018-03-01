A crash off the Gulf Freeway overnight killed a woman and her baby after an SUV rear-ended their vehicle on the feeder road.





The incident happened on the southbound frontage road near El Dorado Boulevard at about 4 a.m. when a white Lincoln hit the woman’s Toyota Scion.

RELATED: Thanks to possible road rage, four people were hospitalized after an accident on the Gulf Freeway

While the baby was strapped in a car seat, authorities say it is unclear if it was installed correctly and if the baby was properly strapped in. Both occupants were found dead inside the vehicle.

45 SB feeder @ El Dorado still closed. Woman and baby killed when police say 20yo drunk driver slammed into their car. Suspected drunk driver taken to hospital w 17yo passenger. Sounds like they’re going to be okay. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/pToiguhPvZ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 28, 2018

According to officials, the driver of the Lincoln, a 20-year-old woman, may have been under the influence of alcohol.

A 17-year-old girl in the front passenger seat was taken to the hospital.

Portions of the road were closed for hours as police investigated the accident.

RELATED: Houston freeway claims a second life within 24 hours of another fatality