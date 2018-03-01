Menu
A crash off the Gulf Freeway overnight killed a woman and her baby after an SUV rear-ended their vehicle on the feeder road.


The incident happened on the southbound frontage road near El Dorado Boulevard at about 4 a.m. when a white Lincoln hit the woman’s Toyota Scion.

While the baby was strapped in a car seat, authorities say it is unclear if it was installed correctly and if the baby was properly strapped in. Both occupants were found dead inside the vehicle.

According to officials, the driver of the Lincoln, a 20-year-old woman, may have been under the influence of alcohol.

A 17-year-old girl in the front passenger seat was taken to the hospital.

Portions of the road were closed for hours as police investigated the accident.

Legal this year, families say they are still concerned with access to medical marijuana

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

