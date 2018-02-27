The $400,000-plus home has been on the market a few weeks, but that didn’t stop its listing agent from employing the most creative tactics to try and sell it.





“Not Haunted,” reads the sign outside the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home in Manvel, Texas, which is located outside Alvin.

Realtor Ellis Young has resorted to sheer — some might say wacky — creativity in marketing houses, using novel signs to further distinguish them from others on the market.

“You can’t do it the same old way. You’ve got to spice it up,” Young told Eyewitness News. “You’ve got to look different. You’ve got to keep it fun.”

To that end, neighbors were split about the “Haunted House” sign, so Young has decided to replace it.

“Gluten Free Home,” the sign now reads, which is really saying something.

