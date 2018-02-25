A man made it rain in the club this weekend, but not with bullets, and the display turned out to be his last:





According to authorities, a strip club security guard shot and killed a man shooting at Club 5608 Live early Sunday.

RELATED: Houston strip club brings federal lawsuit against city for alleged ‘bribery scheme’

The incident reportedly unfolded around 3:00 a.m. at the club on North Shepherd Drive.

HPD: a security guard shot and killed a customer who they say fired a gun in the parking lot here. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gFyVsbODJF — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 25, 2018

Police said they responded to shots fired at the club; once at the scene, witnesses told them about the unidentified suspect allegedly shooting at the club, when the security guard fired.

RELATED: Houston’s strip clubs outrank its sport stadiums when it comes to chasing this dollar

Investigators say they are working to determine the number of shots fired, but there are no other reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.