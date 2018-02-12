Menu
A woman who allegedly ran a red light at an intersection in southeast Houston last night reportedly died in an wreck, which left four cars mangled.


The accident occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. at Highway 3 and El Dorado Boulevard last night.

According to police, three cars became involved when the car, headed southbound on Highway 3, ran the light and left the drivers of the cars with minor injuries.

The woman driver reportedly received transport to the hospital, where she died.

To add to the chaos, two other suspected drunk drivers separately came upon the accident, and an officer said they almost became hit.

Reports show authorities arrested the two other drivers.

May this woman who chose to drink and drive RIP.

