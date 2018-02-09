Houston fire fighters responded to an unusual call Friday morning — an SUV had plunged from the third floor of a parking garage.
The owner was driving on the third floor of a garage located at the corner of Kirby Drive and Seuss Drive near the Texas Medical Center when the incident happened at around 7:40 a.m.
She told first responders she accidentally hit the gas instead of her brakes, sending her into a free fall.
The vehicle crashed into the side of an apartment building.
Firefighters were able to crack open the door of the vehicle to retrieve the woman, who walked away from the accident in what’s being called a “miracle.”
The man whose apartment was struck said his bedroom sustained damage, but he was luckily asleep on the couch.
Drive safely, Houston!
