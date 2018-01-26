A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute reportedly found seven of the 100 worst traffic bottlenecks for long-haul truck drivers to be in Houston, including three in the top 25.





Analysts said they found the three worst offenders all in downtown Houston:

Interstate 10 at U.S. Highway 59 (#23)

Interstate 45 at U.S. Highway 59 (#19)

Interstate 10 at Interstate 45 (#18)

And the other area interchanges making the list are as follows:

Interstate 45 at Loop 610 North (#41)

Interstate 10 at Loop 610 West (#48)

Loop 610 West at U.S. Highway 290 (#58)

Loop 610 West at U.S. Highway 59 (#93)

According to its text, the study evaluated the congestion on each intersection by measuring the difference between the national speed limit of 55 miles per hour and the average speed during each hour at the respective intersections, multiplied by the number of vehicles per hour at the intersection.

The larger the difference between posted speed and average speed, and the higher the number of vehicles traveling through the intersection each hour, the higher the congestion score for the intersection.

Researches said the report also measured the difference in average speed during peak hours year-over-year:

Most Houston intersections came close to the same congestion scores as last year, except for the Loop 610 West at U.S. Highway 59 interchange, where the peak average speed at that interchange increased by nearly 10 percent, from 30.3 miles an hour to 33.2 miles an hour.

In a press release announcing the list, American Trucking Association president and CEO Chris Spear wrote about how finding and clearing bottlenecks can direct future infrastructure projects: