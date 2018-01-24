While Houston didn’t make Zillow’s list of the top real estate markets in the nation for 2018, CultureMap Houston wrote in a report how it believes the Bayou City can still spot which neighborhoods will see a spike in interest this year.





Houston home values hit nearly $400 billion in record-breaking year https://t.co/rBv4Z0SuUB — CultureMap Houston (@culturemap) January 23, 2018

According to the claims, the Upper Third Ward neighborhood will be of particular interest in 2018, with CultureMap predicting homes in the area to appreciate in value by 6.8 percent.

Spring Branch East (4.4 percent), Hidden Valley (4.0 percent), Willowbrook (3.0 percent) and the Willow Meadows–Willowbend area (2.7 percent) rounded out the top five neighborhoods.

Despite Houston’s absence, Texas still made a showing on Zillow’s list, with Austin and Dallas making the cut, suggesting the Lone Star State is still a pretty good value when it comes to finding a place to live.

Find The Right Home In Houston's Real Estate Round Up https://t.co/Y3EuItH5uU — Spring Patch (@SpringTXPatch) January 24, 2018

A separate report from Zillow, also cited by CultureMap, further shows Texas’ housing market growth matched the rest of the nation in 2017, with home values rising 5.4 percent from 2016.

#Houston bucks nationwide real estate trend with more homes for sale via @culturemap https://t.co/b60yWUmmSO pic.twitter.com/hD8LqGBtvA — See TIM Sell (@SeeTimSell) April 10, 2017

“Strong demand from buyers and the ongoing inventory shortage keep pushing values higher, especially in some of the nation’s booming coastal markets,” Aaron Terrazas, a senior economist at Zillow, said in an interview.

Let’s be real, though: anywhere in Houston can be someone’s home, sweet home.