The long-term forecast for Houston: Stormy weather to hit in March.

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels will visit the Bayou City’s Vivid Live strip club in March as part of her “Make America Horny Again” tour. The Wicked Pictures contract star is due to take the stage March 1-3.





“Everybody’s talking about her! Come show your support for good old-fashioned American SEXINESS! Reserve your tables! 713-974-2100. #Houston #Htown #Sexy,” Vivid Houston posted on its Twitter page.

The 38-year-old Daniels (born Stephanie Clifford) launched her tour earlier this month in Greenville, South Carolina. Daniels also announced stops in Dallas, Fort Worth, Nashville, Oklahoma City and Shreveport, Louisiana.

While Daniels has been a featured performer at gentlemen’s clubs around the country for years, the demand for her appearances increased after an interview surfaced in which she claims that she had been engaged in an affair in 2006 with a noted New York real estate mogul who would go on to win the White House ten years later.

The interview also claims the real estate mogul and future president paid Daniels $130,000 to keep the affair quiet prior to the election. The affair allegedly occurred just a year after the mogul married his third wife.

