After possibly intentionally turning in front of oncoming traffic and causing a four-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon, a man responsible for the accident shot and killed himself in north Harris County, police said.





The incident reportedly unfolded on Louetta Road when a car turned in front of a car at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said two other cars crashed into one another, but, after the smoke cleared, the driver allegedly responsible walked out of his car.

“He got out, and walked over to a couple of cars,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “He was speaking to people, went back to his vehicle, and walked around the car. He got back into the car, and indications are now that he shot himself inside the vehicle.”

Witnesses said the man, who is currently unidentified, drove his car a few feet away and then committed suicide.

“Something apparently triggered him to do what he did other than a car accident,” Gilliland said further. “Indications are now that he did turn directly into pathway of cars. It does seem deliberate.”

HCSO officials say they are currently investigating the accident, the latest theory being the man shot himself purposefully.

