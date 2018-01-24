An off-duty Waller County deputy faced an eventful morning:

Working an extra job in the Galleria area, he said a man pulled a gun while he directed traffic at a construction site at Post Oak Boulevard and West Alabama Street.





The incident reportedly occurred around 1:45 a.m., when an SUV pulled into the intersection, blocking traffic – the driver apparently asleep at the wheel.

The deputy knocked on the car’s window, when he said the driver drew a gun:

“When the occupant turned, he looked at the deputy. The deputy says the occupant then pulled a weapon, a pistol, pointed it at the deputy through the window,” Houston Police Department assistant chief Bobby Dobbins said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

"He feared for his life."

The deputy, reportedly “fearing for his life,” immediately pulled out his gun, and shot the man several times, hitting him in the hand.

The suspect drove to a location at Beechnut and the West Loop, where records show he called 911.

He reportedly received a transport to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.