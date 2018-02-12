Menu
Police in north Houston attempted to stop a car without license plates at approximately 3 a.m. Monday, but its occupants reportedly sped off.


The incident started on Gulf Bank Road, and ended in a cul-de-sac near Sunnywood and Saddle Rock Drives. That’s when two men in the car jumped out and made a run for it.

Fittingly, a K-9 unit was able to sniff out the driver found hiding in a dog house.

RELATED: A man in a Jaguar reportedly led police on an early-morning chase across Houston

The man reportedly has a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, the passenger is still on the run. As they try to determine his identity, police are also looking into whether or not the car was stolen.

RELATED: Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
