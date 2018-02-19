Police said the suspect evaded a traffic stop in Dickinson overnight, eventually leading police on a chase, which ended miles later with a crash in south Houston.
The incident reportedly began shortly before 1:30 a.m. near Highway 3 and Deats, ending up the freeway near Edgebrook, according to police.
Authorities said they attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup for traffic violations near Termini Street and Highway 3 when the chase began.
This is when the truck allegedly lost control and crashed into another vehicle, leaving its occupants with minor injuries.
