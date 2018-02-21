Tragedy strikes again at a ranch in Liberty County, Texas, where another of a family’s horses was mysteriously murdered.
In December, the Brock family’s beloved palomino, Sonny, was shot to death. In the latest horror, a pony named “Sunshine” was found shot on the ranch.
Sunshine was five-year-old Arian Brock’s pony. Sunshine was a rescue, donated after Arian’s first horse, Sonny was shot and killed.
The incident is eerily similar to another horse’s death at a nearby ranch. In November, the Brett family found their beloved mini pony Chicken Nugget shot to death.
