Turner names HPD veteran Buenik as city's Homeland Security Chief
Tragedy strikes again at a ranch in Liberty County, Texas, where another of a family’s horses was mysteriously murdered.

In December, the Brock family’s beloved palomino, Sonny, was shot to death. In the latest horror, a pony named “Sunshine” was found shot on the ranch.


RELATED: Their beloved pony was shot to death, and now a family wants answers

Sunshine was five-year-old Arian Brock’s pony. Sunshine was a rescue, donated after Arian’s first horse, Sonny was shot and killed.

The incident is eerily similar to another horse’s death at a nearby ranch. In November, the Brett family found their beloved mini pony Chicken Nugget shot to death.

RELATED: Skeletal remains found in Liberty County identified as missing Houston woman

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
