Tragedy strikes again at a ranch in Liberty County, Texas, where another of a family’s horses was mysteriously murdered.

In December, the Brock family’s beloved palomino, Sonny, was shot to death. In the latest horror, a pony named “Sunshine” was found shot on the ranch.





Who would do such a thing!!!?? Family needs your help !! This is Sunshine, the 2ND HORSE shot & killed on their ranch. Call Liberty Co Sheriffs!! More details on @KPRC2 at 5:30am!!! pic.twitter.com/LpuoUwEL7K — Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) February 20, 2018

Sunshine was five-year-old Arian Brock’s pony. Sunshine was a rescue, donated after Arian’s first horse, Sonny was shot and killed.

The incident is eerily similar to another horse’s death at a nearby ranch. In November, the Brett family found their beloved mini pony Chicken Nugget shot to death.

