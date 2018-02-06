The Houston Astros is keeping Major League Baseball’s (MLB’s) most valuable player – for now.

This week, franchise officials announced they signed outfielder George Springer to a new contract worth $24 million over two years.





His new contract reportedly allowed the team and the player to avoid an arbitration hearing prior to spring training set to open later this month; the agreement also boosts Springer’s annual salary from $3.9 million in 2017 to $12 million for the upcoming season.

League stats show the 28-year-old outfielder is coming off his career-best season, with a .283 batting average, 34 home runs and 85 runs batted in, mostly from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

He also ended up with a .367 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage, giving him a career-high .889 On-base Plus Slugging (OPS).

During the Astros’ post-season run, Springer hit .292 with six home runs and nine RBIs; he hit five of his home runs and drove in seven runs in the Astros’ seven-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning him World Series Most Valuable Player honors.

And the Springer signing keeps much of the team’s core intact:

Last month, the Astros also signed other key players from their World Champion squad – another agreement reached in order to avoid arbitration.

The team signed left-handed starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, right-handed starting pitchers Lance McCullers, Jr., and Brad Peacock, catcher/designated hitter Evan Gattis, and outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Somehow, baseball season is back already, Houston. Play ball, y’all!