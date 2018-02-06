Menu
Webp.net-resizeimage (45) Read this Next

Texas man who filmed himself raping a 3-month-old baby sentenced to life in prison
Advertisement

The Houston Astros is keeping Major League Baseball’s (MLB’s) most valuable player – for now.

This week, franchise officials announced they signed outfielder George Springer to a new contract worth $24 million over two years.


His new contract reportedly allowed the team and the player to avoid an arbitration hearing prior to spring training set to open later this month; the agreement also boosts Springer’s annual salary from $3.9 million in 2017 to $12 million for the upcoming season.

RELATED: Astros’ Slugger George Springer Weds Charlise Castro in Lavish Wedding

League stats show the 28-year-old outfielder is coming off his career-best season, with a .283 batting average, 34 home runs and 85 runs batted in, mostly from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

He also ended up with a .367 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage, giving him a career-high .889 On-base Plus Slugging (OPS).

During the Astros’ post-season run, Springer hit .292 with six home runs and nine RBIs; he hit five of his home runs and drove in seven runs in the Astros’ seven-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning him World Series Most Valuable Player honors.

RELATED: MLB Makes Montage of Astros World Series Drama in Under 15 Minutes

And the Springer signing keeps much of the team’s core intact:

Last month, the Astros also signed other key players from their World Champion squad – another agreement reached in order to avoid arbitration.

The team signed left-handed starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, right-handed starting pitchers Lance McCullers, Jr., and Brad Peacock, catcher/designated hitter Evan Gattis, and outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Somehow, baseball season is back already, Houston. Play ball, y’all!

Astros avoid arbitration, sign World Series MVP George Springer to 2-year, $24 million deal Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement