Body found in Sugar Land waterway identified as missing Brazoria County man
Authorities are on the hunt for two to three carjackers who shot a man in the face Thursday night in northwest Harris County.


According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, they received a report of a carjacking in the 5600 block of Hardwood Forest Drive near Acres Homes at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered the suspects had shot the victim in the face. Authorities believe the shot was fired as the man was walking to his vehicle.

The victim died at the scene.

According to reports, the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle, which is a white Nissan.

The suspects fled the scene, heading toward West Gulf Bank. They are described as African-American, one of whom is armed.

Authorities are now searching the area with the help of K-9 units.

This is a developing story.

