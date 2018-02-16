A shooting outside a southwest Houston apartment complex located near NRG stadium left one man dead and another injured Thursday night.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene and remain at-large. Houston police says it’s possible the shooter used an AR-15.





Here's the scene on West Bartell. Police have put up crime scene tape near the back of The Edge at City Centre apartment complex.

Authorities say the two men were sitting in a silver Chevy outside the Edge at City Centre Apartment complex located in the 8400 block of W. Bartell Drive when the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m.

Another vehicle pulled up beside the men and opened fire. According to witnesses, the two victims returned fire.

However, authorities found one of the men dead and slumped over the steering wheel when they arrived at the scene.

Emergency officials took the second man to Ben Taub Hospital. He reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to authorities, the vehicle is riddled with bullets, with shots fired into the back window, side window and car door.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

This is a developing story.

Bullet holes in back window of sedan. One person was rushed to the hospital. A man is dead inside car. This is the Edge at City Centre Apts near #NRG

