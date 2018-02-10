For true pizza lovers, there’s no such thing as a bad pizza.

But for those of you less forgiving of soggy crust, old ingredients and runny cheese, there are places you can go to avoid the traumatic experience of such disappointment.





That’s because our staff, along with a few social media follower and hashtag stat considerations, voted on the Bayou City’s best pizza places, all of which are guaranteed to serve up stellar pies.

Of course, there’s really not a bad choice when it comes to Houston’s limitless pizza options, but here are a few of our favs:

Luigi’s Pizzeria Midtown, 3700 Almeda Road

Luigi’s Pizzeria is your classic mom and pop pizza shop with perfect pies and delicious gelato making it hard not to return to the counter for more.

Not only is their pizza out of this world, but the Midtown location is connected to Axelrad Beer Garden, making it easy to enjoy some of the best food in Houston while sampling from a wide selection of brews.

Since Axelrad features a lively calendar of music and film, dinner and a show has never been easier, and where else can you lounge in a hammock on a date?

You can also enjoy Luigi’s Pizzeria at their location in Bellaire, located at 4505 Bissonnet.

Mod Pizza, several locations throughout Houston

Mod Pizza may be based out of Seattle, but the effectively endless amount of social media support seem like it’s definitely become at home in Houston.

Currently, the pizzeria offers 10 locations inside the city, with a few others serving the suburbs, featuring artisan pies and salads, as well as customizable dishes.

Although their gimmick is quick service, they never sacrifice on taste. Plus, their pizzerias come with a hip vibe perfect for your pizza night pic and posts.

Had my first @modpizza experience and it was DELICIOUS! So glad this franchise made it to outer-city Houston. pic.twitter.com/MwQiyU0bK4 — Jesse D. Echeverría (@JesseEchev) November 23, 2014

Piola, 3201 Louisiana St.

Located near the edge of Midtown, Piola is a little tucked away when it comes to location, yet it manages to maintain a nearly 5-star review on Yelp.

According to their website, the pizzeria offers authentic Italian slices, and you can believe their claim because they’re one of the few U.S. locations of an international chain born in Treviso, Italy, in 1986.

Their pies offer thinner crusts, fresh-tasting ingredients and artisan combinations, and, while you may only need one or two slices, you’ll be glad you ordered extra.

Famosi Per La Pizza, indeed.

Pink’s Pizza, locations across Houston

Pink’s Pizza is practically the official pizza of Houston — their slogan is even “Our City, Our Pizza.”

Anytime pizza is on the agenda, there’s always a friend to suggest Pink’s, which is convenient, considering their eight locations across Houston.

Pink’s serves up fresh ingredients to create better pizza pies, whether it’s a classic combination or one of their artisan creations, and why eat something basic when you can have something pink?

The H-Town classic also offers something the other top shops on our list don’t, selling pizza by the slice, but who could eat just one?

Our Bada Bing is pretty incredible. Dinner? Prosciutto, Bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom pic.twitter.com/N84dpurkiu — Official Pinks Pizza (@pinkspizza) June 18, 2016

Gotham Pizza, 2204 Louisiana St.

Gotham Pizza is a little Midtown gem with great pizza, delicious salads and a truly Texas-sized wine and beer selection, which they can deliver along with your pizza if you can’t make the drive.

Gotham, which opened in 1998, specializes in New York style pizza, claiming on their website and social media to be the #1 pizza in Midtown.

The pizzeria is a Houston native, so you can swallow a bit of city pride with each bite of pizza. Plus, you know, potential Batman sightings, although Houston’s vigilante days mysteriously ended when Screw died. RIP.

It’s our favorite day of the year: #NationalPizzaDay! There isn’t any other way to celebrate than to come to #GothamPizza and get a slice! #Pizza #HoustonPizza pic.twitter.com/MyC3nIsbE6 — GothamPizza (@GothamPizzaHou) February 9, 2018

The Bad News: It’s only Monday…⁰⁰The Good News: You can order #GothamPizza straight to your door with your favorite choice of beer or wine. That sounds like a good start to your week! ⁰⁰#GothamPizza #HoustonDelivery #Pizza #Delivery pic.twitter.com/IRfzqCXo2l — GothamPizza (@GothamPizzaHou) February 5, 2018

Frank’s Pizza, 417 Travis St.

Frank’s Pizza is the downtown pizzeria every Houstonian needs to try at least once.

This quirky eatery brings the urban downtown feel to a humbled Houston, which makes sense because it’s part of the historic Downtown.

Not only are their hand-tossed pies some of the best in the city, but their prices are also reasonable.

Special Bonus: Theo’s Restaurant

Theo’s Restaurant is known for its Greek dishes, but it also serves up a stellar selection of pizza pies.

Come for the falafel and hummus, stay for the Kreatopizza, which offers a Greek twist on a meatlover’s pie — or maybe the garden pizza if you’re a vegetarian.

Theo’s also offers calzones and stays open until 4:00 a.m. to meet all of your late night needs.

With so many delicious eats in Houston, every day is pizza day! Bon appetit, y’all!