Authorities arrested a man Saturday after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and then stabbed her friend, who came to the woman’s defense with nunchucks.





According to the Baytown Police Department, Caleb Liepold assaulted the two at his ex’s home, located in the 3300 block of Michigan Street.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 p.m., but the victim said she’d also been assaulted by Liepold earlier that day in a different location.

Despite having a protective order against Liepold, the woman, who has not been identified, told Liepold he could come pick up his belongings at her home.

According to reports, she asked a friend to stay with her that night to protect her from Liepold.

While gathering his things, Liepold began the second assault on the woman. He then attempted to leave the residence.

The friend, identified as Jose Garcia, stopped Liepold and confronted him about the assault, using nunchucks as a weapon.

Garcia reportedly struck Liepold with the nunchucks during a brawl on the woman’s front lawn. However, Liepold pulled a knife and stabbed Garcia several times, including in the back of his head. The victim also received wounds to his arm and hand.

First responders transported Garcia to a Houston hospital via helicopter, where he is in stable condition.

Liepold is reportedly charged with Assault Family-Violence and Violation of a Protective Order.

At the time of the incident, he was out on bond for one count of assaulting a family member Feb. 4. In that incident, he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the face because he didn’t like her cellphone screensaver.

Garcia is also charged with Aggravated Assault.