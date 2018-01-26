Mardi Gras is approaching, and Blue Bell ice cream is celebrating with a King Cake flavor.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the specialty ice cream is available in the Houston area, but only in certain cities.





BLUE BELL KING CAKE ICE CREAM… tell us where you are hiding!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AlbypeDM09 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 25, 2018

“Our Mardi Gras King Cake flavor is a market specific flavor available in select markets and areas,” Blue Bell’s Jenny Van Dorf said in an interview with the Chronicle. “We are not distributing the flavor on a wide scale in the Houston area.”

King cake ice cream — with a baby inside — made in New Orleans https://t.co/CSWFMjgOON — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) January 25, 2018

Blue Bell’s distribution centers in Alvin and Beaumont are selling the ice cream in surrounding communities, including Galveston, Clear Lake, Webster, La Marque, Texas City, Pearland, Friendswood, Beaumont and Alvin.

The King Cake ice cream is being sold in pints and half-gallons, so grab a bit while you can and freeze it for Fat Tuesday. Or just eat the whole container, we won’t judge you.

