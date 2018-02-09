Authorities identified a body found in a Sugar Land waterway as a man reported missing from Brazoria County last month. Two men fishing in Oyster Creek near near Brooks Street and Highway 6 found Solis’ body at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.





As RARE previously reported, George Edgar Solis, 25, of Brazoria County went missing in late January.

After Solis went missing, searchers located his truck abandoned, running, and stuck in the mud near Sugar Land. His cell phone was inside.

His family suspected foul play because Solis would never leave his phone behind, as he needed it for a landscaping business he ran with his father.

“Somebody knows something.” 25 year old George Edgar Solis’s family needs help finding him after his truck was found adandoned, running, stuck in mud in Sugar Land.. Cell phone inside. Family suspects someone tried to dump it in nearby lake. #khou11 at 4,5, & 6 pic.twitter.com/93IT6RngTZ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 29, 2018

“I think something suspicious happened,” his father, Jorge Solis, told KHOU after his son went missing. “And that’s what we’re afraid of.”

RELATED: Brazoria County man missing for three days after his truck is found empty

La policía de Sugar Land confirmó que el cadáver hallado este jueves en la tarde en Oyster Creek corresponde al de George Edgar Solís, quien había sido reportado como desaparecido en enero en el condado Brazoria.mas en @TelemundoHou pic.twitter.com/wgwvqGs6D8 — Esmeralda Medellin (@esmeraldamedel6) February 9, 2018

However, authorities disagree, saying there are no obvious signs of foul play.

A death investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Remains found in Liberty County identified as missing Houston woman