Menu
Police_Line_Crime_Scene_2498847226 Read this Next

Two men charged with capital murder of a mother at Houston gas pump due in court
Advertisement

Authorities identified a body found in a Sugar Land waterway as a man reported missing from Brazoria County last month. Two men fishing in Oyster Creek near near Brooks Street and Highway 6 found Solis’ body at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.


As RARE previously reported, George Edgar Solis, 25, of Brazoria County went missing in late January.

After Solis went missing, searchers located his truck abandoned, running, and stuck in the mud near Sugar Land. His cell phone was inside.

His family suspected foul play because Solis would never leave his phone behind, as he needed it for a landscaping business he ran with his father.

“I think something suspicious happened,” his father, Jorge Solis, told KHOU after his son went missing. “And that’s what we’re afraid of.”

RELATED: Brazoria County man missing for three days after his truck is found empty

However, authorities disagree, saying there are no obvious signs of foul play.

A death investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Remains found in Liberty County identified as missing Houston woman

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement