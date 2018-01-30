George Edgar Solis, 25, of Brazoria County is reportedly going on his 36th hour missing, and his family said they are getting worried.





“Somebody knows something.” 25 year old George Edgar Solis’s family needs help finding him after his truck was found adandoned, running, stuck in mud in Sugar Land.. Cell phone inside. Family suspects someone tried to dump it in nearby lake. #khou11 at 4,5, & 6 pic.twitter.com/93IT6RngTZ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 29, 2018

Police said they discovered his pickup truck behind a Lifetime Fitness gym in Sugar Land, still running and stuck in the mud – the keys and Solis’ cell phone still inside.

His family said they suspect foul play because he reportedly uses the phone to help his father with their landscaping business, and it seems unlikely to them he would leave it behind:

“I think something suspicious happened,” his father, Jorge Solis, said in an interview with KHOU. “And that’s what we’re afraid of.”

Brazoria County Sheriffs said they are treating this as a missing persons case until they come up with more information to go on:

“We don’t suspect foul play at the moment,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigator Jerome Griffin said in another interview. “We’re keeping it as a missing person case until we develop more information.”

An employee of the Lifetime Fitness gym said Solis did come inside to ask to use the phone at one point, according to KHOU.

Anyone with information on Solis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

