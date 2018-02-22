Menu
An SUV driver ran a red light late Tuesday night at a Spring Branch intersection and collided with two cars, leaving two people dead and two injured.


The 51-year-old driver of the SUV was killed when her Ford, going east on Westview, hit the side of a Chevy Cavalier and a white Nissan Altima, both of which were headed northbound on Antoine.

According to HPD officials, the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The 25-year-old driver of the Chevy was killed and a passenger had minor injuries. The Altima driver was not injured.

Neither the SUV driver nor the Chevy driver were identified.

Police are investigating the incident to see if drugs or alcohol were involved.

