A would-be cat burglar reportedly struck Houston’s first cat cafe overnight earlier this week, making off with cash and accidentally freeing a few of the shop’s friendly felines.





However, the crook left behind a clue cafe owners say they hope will crack the case:

Surveillance footage.

During an interview, owner Renee Reed said she rushed to El Gato Coffeehouse, located at 508 Pecore in the Heights, on Wednesday morning after her landlord called to tell her about a suspicious man spotted in the video.

“It looks like a person was looking for a hide-a-key or looking for some type of way that they could get in,” Reed said to KHOU.

Naula is enjoying her day off while dreaming of the purrfect catpuccino….coming soon from our food truck cafe. pic.twitter.com/rs40Ian9M3 — El Gato Coffeehouse (@ElGatoCatCafe) January 29, 2018

When she arrived at the cafe, she said she found a back window broken and the back door left open, reportedly allowing six of the cafe’s adoptable felines to escape their temporary home:

“The nightmares at night that I’ve had since opening this have been a cat getting out,” Reed said further. “So, this has been my largest nightmare.”

The burglar also stole money from the cash register and donation box.

Since the robbery, Reed and a group of volunteers have located five of the missing felines, but they say a long-haired, female Siamese named Wink is still missing.

As volunteers continue to search for Wink, Reed is asking new volunteers to refrain from coming to the cafe, which she said could scare the cat away from returning on her own.

Update: Wink is still missing. We are uncertain if she is under the cat cottage as originally thought. Please be on the look-out if you are in Woodlands Heights area. We will be closed again today, but will open Friday. Thank you all for your encouraging messages. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlHtj1yySD — El Gato Coffeehouse (@ElGatoCatCafe) February 22, 2018

Open on a limited schedule since April 2017, the cafe officially held its grand opening on February 16.

Patrons can sip on traditional coffeehouse brews while cuddling with 10 adoptable cats from the nonprofit, Friends for Life.

Keep warm with kitty snuggles! Missy is giving out big hugs today. We open at 3. pic.twitter.com/V8m7yTP2Xc — El Gato Coffeehouse (@ElGatoCatCafe) January 18, 2018

If you would like to share any information about this cat burglary, please call your local police or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

