Earlier this month, food publication Eater released an updated list of the 18 bars they consider essential in Houston, encompassing everything from “fancy cocktail bars, dives and everything in between.”


All of them are located in the loop, so suburbanites will have to travel a bit, but there’s always Uber.

Whatever the theme, according to the list, there’s probably a bar in Houston for the ocassion:

From tiki bar Lei Low to The Pastry War, you can find whatever kind of drink strikes your fancy – whether that’s a $20 gin fizz or just “cheap ass beer in giant ass goblets.”

Batanga’s wide array of drinks are a good choice if your group of friends has diverse tastes, according to Eater, while bars, like Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar and Spirits Lodge, cater more to whiskey drinkers.

The pink-walled Poison Girl also reportedly hosts events, including a monthly spoken word/poetry night for the culturally inclined.

Some places also offer food on par with the alcohol, such as Better Luck Tomorrow‘s Party Melt, which, like most food, is probably enhanced by alcohol.

Whichever you pick, you’re in for a fun night.

Just drink responsibly; nothing kills a buzz faster than a DUI.

Check out one of the 18 bars Eater named essential for your next night out in Houston AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
