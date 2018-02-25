She wanted a pizza.

RELATED: A single mother of two found shot to death inside her car in Fort Bend County





But the Fort Bend homeowner got more than she ordered when her Marco’s Pizza delivery man allegedly grabbed her backside during a recent incident.

“I sign the receipt, and, as I’m doing so, the pizza delivery guy grabs my left cheek,” Michelle Brown said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Apparently, Brown answered the door with her skirt unzipped, which prompted the delivery man’s actions:

“He said, ‘No, no, I have it. I’ll do it.’ He zips it, yanks it and goes in for the grab. I turned around and said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ He shrugged his shoulders and chuckled – like, no big deal,” Brown said further.

GROPED BY THE PIZZA GUY: A Missouri City woman is delivering tips for protection after her experience with a delivery guy at one of her favorite pizza places: https://t.co/DVecoyZ2PV — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 24, 2018

The woman said she hired an attorney to deal with the incident, claiming it took 24 hours to identify the delivery man, and, once she did, she filed a police report.

RELATED: Reward doubles for murderer of woman from Fort Bend, Texas

So far, however, she said her efforts are not yielding too many results:

Police say there are no arrests to report, but her attorney, Eddrea McKnight, reportedly discovered the accused’s felony record.

As for Marco’s, officials with the pizzeria said they terminated their relationship with the man:

“He doesn’t work here anymore, and he’s not welcome back,” the restaurant’s GM said in another interview with the station.

Authorities urge anyone with similar allegations to contact police and come forward.