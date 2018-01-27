A small school district near Corpus Christi is still serious about its discipline.

Earlier this year, the Three Rivers Independent School District announced they would be bringing out the paddle, with intentions of using it on disobedient students.

The school board reportedly voted to approve the initiative this week; however, parents can opt in or out of the punishment:

“If the parent is not comfortable with it, that’s the end of the discussion,” the school district’s superintendent Mary Springs said in an interview with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times last summer.

According to the announcement, various infractions can merit a spanking, from breaking rules to disobeying a teacher.

The idea is reportedly the brainchild of Three Rivers Elementary School’s campus behavior coordinator, Andrew Amaro.

Brought up in the day of the paddle, Amaro said he thinks the policy produced great results – better than detention or other punishment:

“I believe it worked,” Amaro said in an interview with the Caller-Times. “It was an immediate response for me. I knew that, if I got in trouble with a teacher, and I was disrespectful, whatever the infraction was, I knew I was going to get a swat by the principal.”

As Rare previously reported last year, not everyone supports the policy, including area Satanic worshipers, who purchased a billboard advertising their issues with paddling.

Satanic Temple puts up billboard in small Texas town after district reinstates corporal punishment https://t.co/zqK3fsBsWM #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/PgIxdQywOv — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) October 30, 2017

