A small school district near Corpus Christi is still serious about its discipline.

RELATED: A Texas town brought back corporal punishment this year, but not everyone is on board


Earlier this year, the Three Rivers Independent School District announced they would be bringing out the paddle, with intentions of using it on disobedient students.

The school board reportedly voted to approve the initiative this week; however, parents can opt in or out of the punishment:

“If the parent is not comfortable with it, that’s the end of the discussion,” the school district’s superintendent Mary Springs said in an interview with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times last summer.

According to the announcement, various infractions can merit a spanking, from breaking rules to disobeying a teacher.

The idea is reportedly the brainchild of Three Rivers Elementary School’s campus behavior coordinator, Andrew Amaro.

Brought up in the day of the paddle, Amaro said he thinks the policy produced great results – better than detention or other punishment:

RELATED: One Texas district is bringing back an old school corporal punishment method for misbehaving students

“I believe it worked,” Amaro said in an interview with the Caller-Times. “It was an immediate response for me. I knew that, if I got in trouble with a teacher, and I was disrespectful, whatever the infraction was, I knew I was going to get a swat by the principal.”

As Rare previously reported last year, not everyone supports the policy, including area Satanic worshipers, who purchased a billboard advertising their issues with paddling.

This is a developing story.

Corporal punishment is still alive and well in Texas Rare Media Library
According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

