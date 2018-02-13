A relative found the body of a woman in north Harris County Monday afternoon.
Karen Stewart had suffered “unknown physical trauma” when she was discovered at a home in the 6700 block of Seegers Trail Drive at about 5 p.m.
Just hours later, Stewart’s boyfriend was found dead in Waller County. Authorities say the man, who has not been identified, may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This is a developing story.
AP/Sharon Ellman