Menu
AP_464692988155 Read this Next

Man with 5 DWIs charged with murder after causing deadly car wreck
Advertisement

A relative found the body of a woman in north Harris County Monday afternoon.

Karen Stewart had suffered “unknown physical trauma” when she was discovered at a home in the 6700 block of Seegers Trail Drive at about 5 p.m.


RELATED: Two men charged with capital murder of a mother at Houston gas pump due in court

Just hours later, Stewart’s boyfriend was found dead in Waller County. Authorities say the man, who has not been identified, may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Two arrested in connection with murder of Houston-area man stabbed 50 times trying to sell his car

Couple found dead in two separate Texas counties Monday AP/Sharon Ellman
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Uber driver in Mission Bend reportedly shot and robbed of his livelihood

Uber driver in Mission Bend reportedly shot and robbed of his livelihood

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement